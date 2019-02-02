Lofton (wrist) scored six points (2-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with two rebounds in the loss Friday to Westchester.

Lofton has played in the Drive's past four games, averaging around five points per contest while playing anywhere between 15-20 minutes a night. The former two-way player for the Pistons hasn't managed to unseat the likes of Marcus Thorton or Kalin Lucas in terms of a starting role, but there's always the possibility Grand Rapids opts to give some of its young players more exposure as the season winds on.