Lofton (wrist) did not play in Thursday's contest against Northern Arizona.

Perhaps it was misreported initially, or the guard is simply dealing with two different ailments, but Lofton evidently missed Thursday's contest not because of a wrist problem - something that forced him to miss Saturday's contests - but instead because of a hamstring injury. More information regarding the starter's availability over this coming weekend will likely arrive near tip-off.

