Zach Lofton: Does not play Tuesday
Lofton (undisclosed) did not play in Tuesday's loss to the Swarm.
Lofton missed time late January with a wrist injury, so it'll be interesting to monitor what ailment kept the guard off the court Tuesday. The Drive have one more contest before a week-long G League break, meaning it's quite possible Lofton does not play again till next week Wednesday.
