Zach Lofton: Returns and plays 13 minutes
Lofton played 13 minutes in Wednesday's demolition of the BayHawks. He finished the contest with four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and a rebound.
Lofton also played 13 minutes in Friday's loss to Westchester, posting seven points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and one rebound. If Kalin Lucas misses significant time with an ankle injury, Lofton could surface to the top as the sixth man for Grand Rapids, but that depends almost entirely on the health of the aforementioned two-way player.
