Simpson recorded 26 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1- 2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 141-133 loss to the Legends.

After Simpson had shot just 30 percent from the floor Friday versus the Capitones, he bounced back in tremendous fashion Monday by connecting on 68.8 percent of his field-goal tries, including three three-point makes on five attempts. The 6-foot guard also decreased his turnover and personal foul numbers compared to Lakeland's prior outing, while he also collected a team-high three steals.