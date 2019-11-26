Play

The Browns waived Lawrence on Tuesday.

Lawrence notched his highest snap share (44 percent) of the season in place of Larry Ogunjobi (suspension) during Week 12's win over the Dolphins, and he managed one solo tackle. Ogunjobi will return to start beside Sheldon Richardson this Sunday against the Steelers, so the Browns appear comfortable with Brandin Bryan and Eli Ankou as their reserve options at defensive tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories