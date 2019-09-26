Play

Lawrence was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, though it wasn't injury related, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The specifics of his absence remain unclear, and it's unknown if Lawrence's availablility for Week 4 is expected to fall into question. The 26-year-old has two tackles while working in a rotational role at defensive tackle this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories