Play

Lawrence (personal) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Lawrence was absent from Wednesday's practice due to reasons unrelated to injury. The 26-year-old has now resumed practicing without any restrictions, and he appears primed for his usual role at defensive tackle versus the Ravens on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories