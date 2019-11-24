Lawrence will start in place of Larry Ogunjobi (suspension) in the team's Week 12 contest against the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Lawrence has played no more than 29 snaps entering Sunday's contest. However, that figures to change as he appears set to take on the majority of Ogunjobi's snaps. Lawrence has recorded seven tackles -- two for a loss -- as well as an interception in six games this season.