Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Collins (calf) will be back on the practice field during training camp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

It's not entirely clear what happened to Collins, but at this point it doesn't seem to be anything too severe. The rookie will miss valuable learning opportunities during minicamp this week, however. As long as he's available, he will probably make the final roster and play a notable role on San Francisco's defensive line in 2025.