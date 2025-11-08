Collins (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Collins appeared on Thursday's injury report due to a hip injury, which was severe enough for him to miss the final two practices of Week 10 prep. He's still listed as questionable against the Rams, so his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the 49ers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Kevin Givens, Jordan Elliott and CJ West could all see more snaps at defensive takcle in Week 10, given that Collins and Kalia Davis (ankle) are both listed as questionable.