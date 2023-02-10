Al-Shaair finished the 2022 regular season with 44 tackles (20 solo) and no auxiliary stats across 12 games with the 49ers.

Al-Shaair was coming off of a career year in 2021 (102 tackles), but an injury early in the season cost him his starting job alongside Fred Warner. Dre Greenlaw took over the weakside linebacker position, leaving Al-Shaair to man the Sam position on base formations only. The 25-year-old will now become an unrestricted free agent, providing great athleticism and coverage ability for potential suitors this upcoming offseason.