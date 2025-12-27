The 49ers elevated Willis from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

Willis has played in five games for the 49ers this season, totalling 12 offensive snaps and 74 special teams snaps in the contests. The tight end was on the active roster for three of those games and was elevated for the remaining two, making the Week 17 elevation his third and final of the 2025 season. If the team would like to use Willis for Week 18 or in the playoffs, they will have to sign him to the active roster.