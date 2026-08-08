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49ers' Christian Kirk: Still not practicing

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kirk (calf) remained sidelined at Saturday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With Ricky Pearsall (knee, IR) out for the season, Kirk is a candidate to be involved early and often in the 49ers' passing game in his first season with the club, but a calf injury has kept him out of drills for nearly two weeks. Fellow WRs Mike Evans (quadriceps) and Jacob Cowing (hip) also sat out Saturday, so the current top healthy options at the position are Deebo Samuel, rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins.

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