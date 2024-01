Samuel (head) has been cleared to return to Saturday's playoff game against the Packers, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Samuel headed to the medical tent after taking a hit in the first quarter, and he was initially deemed questionable to return. However, he's since been given the go-ahead to re-enter the contest. In addition to starting at wide receiver, Samuel also took the 49ers' first kick return in the divisional-round matchup.