Samuel (shoulder), who officially was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, was seen working on the side and even did full-speed sprints during the portion of the session open to the media, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Prior to the 49ers taking the practice field, coach Kyle Shanahan told David Lombardi of The Athletic that Samuel wouldn't take part Wednesday, but the wide receiver was "feeling better" after making an early exit from the 49ers' divisional-round win against the Packers due to a left shoulder injury. Samuel still has two more chances to mix into drills this week, including Thursday's more normal practice. WRs Jauan Jennings (5-61-0 on six targets), Chris Conley (1-17-0 on one target) and Ray-Ray McCloud (1-7-0 on two targets) stepped up alongside Brandon Aiyuk with Samuel on the sideline after halftime Saturday.