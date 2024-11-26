Campbell finished with eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Packers.
The linebacker also played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps for the ninth time in 11 games. Campbell has 67 tackles (35 solo) and two pass breakups on the year.
