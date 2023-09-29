Mitchell is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after he was a non-participant in Friday's practice due to a knee injury.

A Week 4 home matchup with a Cardinals squad that's a two-touchdown underdog profiles as a prime opportunity for Mitchell to take on added work behind lead back Christian McCaffrey, but the knee injury now threatens Mitchell's availability for the matchup between NFC West rivals. Though Mitchell was first added to the injury report Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that the running back actually sustained the injury in Thursday's session after getting tripped up. If Mitchell ends up being inactive ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Jordan Mason would be the next man up for work behind McCaffrey. Tyrion Davis-Price, meanwhile, would be active for the first time this season as the 49ers' No. 3 back.