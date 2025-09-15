Warner recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo), one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints.

Warner paced San Francisco's defense in total tackles for the second consecutive time in Sunday's win, opening his 2025 campaign with 19 total tackles through two games. The NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker also made an incredible play on Alvin Kamara in the third quarter in which he forced and recovered a fumble. As the 49ers prepare to face the Cardinals in Week 3, Warner is projected to remain one of the NFL's premier defensive playmakers.