San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Warner (ankle) will be designated to return to practice Tuesday in order to participate in walk-throughs, with the hope that he could return for the NFC Championship Game if the 49ers advance that far in the postseason, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Warner will officially have his practice window open Tuesday, though Shanahan's comments echo an earlier report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network which indicated that the star linebacker is not expected to take part in on-field sessions in advance of Saturday's divisional-round matchup in Seattle. Should San Francisco defeat the Seahawks on Saturday, however, Warner could be a candidate to practice and return for the team's following playoff matchup. Warner is recovering from a dislocated and fractured right ankle suffered Week 6.