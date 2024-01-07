Kittle won't play Sunday against the Rams due to back spasms.

The 49ers ruled out Kittle right around Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, meaning he'll join quarterback Brock Purdy (coach's decision) and running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) as top skill-position players not available to the team Week 18. Kittle will turn his focus to getting healthy for San Francisco's playoff opener in the divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21.