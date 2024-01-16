Kittle (back) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle missed the 49ers' regular season finale due to back spasms. With San Francisco coming off a wild-card bye, it appears the two weeks of recovery time were beneficial given his full participation at practice. Barring any setbacks this week, the star tight end looks on track to take the field in Saturday's matchup with the Packers. The 30-year-old tallied 1,020 yards and six touchdowns on 65 receptions across 16 games this year.