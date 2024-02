Kittle (toe) won't practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' estimated report Wednesday and now will miss an actual practice. The tight end nonetheless seems far more likely than not to play in the Super Bowl, considering he took 97 percent of snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Detroit and still has 10 more days to get ready for a matchup with the Chiefs.