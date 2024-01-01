Kittle recorded three receptions on four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders.

With the exception of Brandon Aiyuk, no 49ers pass catcher stood out as the team rushed the ball 39 times as opposed to attempting only 28 passes. Kittle's longest gain of the day went for 18 yards, marking the first time since Week 12 that he failed to have a reception of at least 20 yards. Positively, he still managed to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the campaign-- his first time reaching that mark since 2019. Kittle's regular season could be over, as the team has locked in the top seed in the NFC prior to its Week 18 matchup against the Rams.