site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-george-odum-practices-thursday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' George Odum: Practices Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Odum (quadricep) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The special teamer left Sunday's game against the Browns with the injury. Odum played in the previous five games and made eight tackles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read