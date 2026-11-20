Guerendo (pectoral) was working off to the side during practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Guerendo has been on the PUP list with a pec injury since training camp, but it now looks like he may be making some progress toward returning to action. Even if he does get back to full strength at some point soon, though, it's not clear how much room there will be for him in a 49ers' backfield that has recently been dominated by veteran Christian McCaffrey and rookie third-rounder Kaelon Black.