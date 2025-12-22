default-cbs-image
Guerendo (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Colts.

Guerendo has appeared in all 14 games this season leading up to Monday night, but rookie Jordan James is getting the nod over him against the Colts as the Niners' RB3 behind Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson. All of Guerendo's 173 snaps this season have come on special teams.

