Guerendo (shoulder) participated in Tuesday's training camp practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Guerendo suffered a shoulder injury in practice in early August, which caused him to miss the 49ers' two preseason games. He was back on the field Tuesday and was given the green light to participate in team drills, and Wagoner relays that Guerendo was heavily involved with the offense and on special teams as a kick returner. Barring any setbacks, the 2024 fourth-rounder is on track to be available for Saturday's preseason finale against the Chargers.