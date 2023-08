Moody has been having a strong training camp, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moody has only missed one kick in practice out of his 20 attempts thus far. Including multiple tries beyond 50 yards, and a 60-yard attempt that easily cleared the crossbar. He's currently competing with Zane Gonzalez in camp, although considering Moody was taken in the third round of the 2023 Draft, and his solid performance thus far, it's safe to say he has the inside track on the job.