Black rushed 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of three targets for minus-4 yards in the 49ers' 29-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 34 yards.

Christian McCaffrey suffered a thigh injury in the opening period that eventually led to him missing the entire second quarter, affording Black expanded opportunity. The rookie made good use of the extra touches, averaging a career-high 5.3 yards per carry and recording his highest rushing yardage total since his Week 1 NFL debut. Black also rang up his first TD as a professional, a 30-yard breakaway run on the first play of the second quarter. McCaffrey did return to the game for the second half and now has the Week 8 bye to recover, so Black could be back to a more reduced role in a Week 9 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8.