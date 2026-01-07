White (hamstring) won't participate in practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

White likely tweaked his hamstring in the 49ers' loss to the Seahawks in Week 18, though it's unclear when the injury would have occurred as the 26-year-old maintained his usual snap share (39 on defense and five on special teams). The third-year pro will need to upgrade to limited or full participation in practice through the rest of the week to have a chance at playing in the wild-card matchup against the Eagles.