49ers' Louis Murphy: Plays 33 snaps, gets zero targets
Murphy did not receive a target despite being on the field for 33 offensive snaps in Sunday's 25-23 win against the Titans.
Murphy's snap count was in line with the reps he was receiving over the past four weeks when he emerged as one of the 49ers' secondary targets, but his involvement has dwindled to just two targets over the past two games after seeing six back in Week 12. The shift in attention may have come from higher up as the 4-10 49ers attempt to get a better look at younger options such as Trent Taylor and Kendrick Bourne. The veteran could see a slight uptick in production against the Jaguars next week if Jalen Ramsey shadows Marquise Goodwin, but it would be a stretch to expect a fantasy-relevant day from Murphy, even if Aldrick Robinson (concussion) is unable to suit up.
