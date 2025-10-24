With Brock Purdy (toe) unlikely to be ready to play Sunday against the Texans, Jones is expected to make another start at quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones has been starting since Week 2 and appears to be ready to make a sixth consecutive start, as Purdy continues to deal with his turf toe issue. Across his five starts, Jones has completed 67 percent of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He's done enough to help manage the 49ers to four wins across those five games, but Jones carries minimal fantasy value outside of two-quarterback formats.