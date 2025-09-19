Jones is on track for another start, with 49ers coach Kyle Shanhan saying Friday that Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) is "highly unlikely" to start Sunday's game against Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Niners list Purdy as questionable, but Shanahan's comments suggest it's only to leave the door open for a backup role. Jones is preparing for another start, after completing 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-21 win over the Saints last week.