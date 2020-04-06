Goodwin (knee) may be released at some point this offseason, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Coach Kyle Shanahan sung a different tune in February, saying Goodwin is "too valuable" to be cut but might be available for trade. Shanahan had an obvious incentive to say what he said, as the Niners would have a tough time finding trade offers if other teams knew they'd end up releasing Goodwin anyway. With nothing cooking on the trade front, it now seems increasingly likely the team either cuts Goodwin or asks him to take a pay cut. The speedy 29-year-old was limited to nine games in 2019, catching 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown before an unspecified knee injury sent him to injured reserve in December.