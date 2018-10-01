Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Goodwin is tending to thigh and hamstring injuries, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Goodwin has already missed one game and been hindered in two others by a "deep" thigh bruise, but the hamstring concern is new. Perhaps it was the impetus for his brief time away from the field during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but he nonetheless will be a question mark for a Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals. Even if Goodwin continues to play through the pain, he'll play second fiddle to Pierre Garcon, sitting among Trent Taylor and Kendrick Bourne for offense snaps among 49ers wide receivers.