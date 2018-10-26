49ers' Matt Breida: Deemed questionable again
Breida (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Breida returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He's mostly had good luck playing through a variety of injuries this season, but he was removed after just five carries when he aggravated his mid-ankle sprain during last week's 39-10 loss to the Rams. It's hard to say if the injury risk is outweighed by his fantastic matchup with an Arizona defense that's giving up 187 scrimmage yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game to running backs. Regardless, we'll need to monitor Breida's status when the 49ers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff. Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert will take on extra work if Breida is absent or limited.
