49ers' Matt Breida: Gets second-round tender

The 49ers are tendering Breida at the second-round level, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

This means the team will receive a second-round pick if it declines to match an offer sheet for the restricted free agent. Breida has made a strong impression through three NFL seasons, but not strong enough for any team to give up a second-round pick for the right to sign him to a large contract. Barring a trade, he'll be back with the 49ers in 2020 as part of a backfield that also has Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson under contract.

