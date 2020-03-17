49ers' Matt Breida: Gets second-round tender
The 49ers are tendering Breida at the second-round level, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
This means the team will receive a second-round pick if it declines to match an offer sheet for the restricted free agent. Breida has made a strong impression through three NFL seasons, but not strong enough for any team to give up a second-round pick for the right to sign him to a large contract. Barring a trade, he'll be back with the 49ers in 2020 as part of a backfield that also has Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson under contract.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.