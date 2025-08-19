Bosa (neck) was limited to individual drills during Tuesday's training camp practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa was held out of practice prior to sitting out of the 49ers' second preseason game at Las Vegas with neck soreness, and it still appears to be ailing him ahead of Saturday's preseason game versus the Chargers. As long as he's still sidelined, Sam Okuayinonu will be a contender for first-team reps on the edge.