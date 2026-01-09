Green (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round matchup with the Eagles.

Green was added to Friday's injury report with what was initially rumored to be a foot injury, but the issue is actually with his ankle. The starting cornerback was able to log a limited practice session with the issue, something that bodes well for his chances to play in Sunday's elimination game. If Green is unable to play through injury, Darrell Luter is next in line to start Sunday's game at outside cornerback opposite Deommodore Lenoir.