Aaron Donald: Logs official tryout with Rams

Donald had a tryout with the Rams on Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Since the Rams acquired standout pass rusher Myles Garrett from the Browns on June 1, Donald has discussed a potential return to the NFL on multiple occasions. Donald last played during the 2023 campaign and turned 35 years old in May, so it stands to reason he still may be in the process of getting back into game shape. With a tryout under his belt, he'll now need to pass a physical before Los Angeles considers offering the three-time Defensive Player of the Year a contract.