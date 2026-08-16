Aaron Donald: No pressure for decision on possible return

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that the team isn't putting "any sort of unnecessary pressure" on Donald to make a decision this week on whether he wants to unretire, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McVay did say that the Rams "have some loose things where we've identified... dates that we'd like to be able to hit" regarding Donald's decision, but the coach added that he isn't looking to pressure the veteran defensive lineman "if there's some unforeseen circumstances." McVay also said that if Donald has "put himself in a position to be able to say yes or no, I think he's earned that right to have clarity on that." Donald took part in an official tryout with the Rams on Aug. 5 and seems to be legitimately considering coming out of retirement and playing this season, but at this point his return to NFL action is far from a guarantee.