Alexander signed with Washington's practice squad Sunday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Alexander was waived by the team Saturday and cleared waivers. The 22-year-old struggled with a quad injury early in camp, but he started at corner in Washington's preseason finale against Baltimore on Thursday and seems fully healthy moving forward.

