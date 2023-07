Rodgers was waived by the Texans on Sunday.

Rodgers saw action in six contests for Houston last season, after being waived by the Packers mid-season. He finished his time with the Texans having caught 12 of 17 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown. A third-round selection out of Clemson in 2021, Rodgers has yet to carve out a steady role for himself in two seasons. He'll now work to earn an opportunity elsewhere.