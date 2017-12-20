The Buccaneers signed Johnson to their practice squad Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneers promoted three of their practice-squad players to the active roster after five players were moved to injured reserve Wednesday, so Johnson will assume one of the open spots. The fullback previously appeared in one game for the Buccaneers in 2016, logging eight special-teams snaps in the contest.

