The Buccaneers signed Johnson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Johnson, who spent this past offseason in Tampa Bay, finished the 2017 campaign on the Buccaneers' practice squad. The Tennessee product will battle with Antony Auclair and Alan Cross for slotting on the bottom of the depth chart this offseason.

