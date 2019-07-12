Bears' Aaron Lynch: Participating in offseason program
Lynch (elbow) participated in June minicamp, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Lynch re-signed with Chicago on April 1 after missing the final three games of 2018 due to a sprained right elbow. The injury seems to be a thing in the past, as the 26-year-old's participation over the offseason bodes well. Lynch seems poised for a rotational role behind Leonard Floyd this season.
