Lynch (elbow) participated in June minicamp, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Lynch re-signed with Chicago on April 1 after missing the final three games of 2018 due to a sprained right elbow. The injury seems to be a thing in the past, as the 26-year-old's participation over the offseason bodes well. Lynch seems poised for a rotational role behind Leonard Floyd this season.

