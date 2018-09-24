Robinson caught three passes for 50 yards in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Cardinals.

Robinson was second on the team with seven targets, but he was the only Chicago wide receiver to post more than 35 yards. Once the Bears were down 14 points in the first quarter, it looked as if they would have to rely heavily upon the pass, but after the defense settled down and got the team back into the contest, it was clear that the coaching staff preferred to lean upon the rushing attack. Robinson did most of his damage on a double move down the right sideline that netted him 39 yards, accounting for the only long pass that Mitch Trubisky completed during the game. With this being the first game in which he's posted fewer than 61 receiving yards, he'll continue to be a solid weekly fantasy option.