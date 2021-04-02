General manager Ryan Pace confirmed Friday that he views Dalton as the Bears' starting quarterback, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The Bears had already listed Dalton as the "QB1" heading into OTAs, but to see Pace so openly talk of him as the starter would seem to confirm that a competition with Nick Foles isn't being seriously considered. Per Hoge, the general manger discussed Dalton's style of play -- specifically his affinity for play-action, RPOs and ability to drop back -- as being a good fit for coach Matt Nagy's offense. Dalton should certainly offer Chicago more consistency under center than Mitchell Trubisky did in recent years, but it's also fair to question the fantasy ceiling of a 33-year-old quarterback who only managed two 4,000-yard passing seasons in nine years as a starter.
