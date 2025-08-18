Booker (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's preseason contest against the Bills, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Booker suffered a knee injury in the second half, finishing his night with two total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed. The defensive end has compiled 4.0 sacks so far in the preseason, and he'll look to be back in action in the team's preseason finale against the Chiefs on Friday.